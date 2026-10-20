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Home / India / DMK councillor booked for defamatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in Chennai

DMK councillor booked for defamatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in Chennai

Police summon Sudha Dheena Dayalan after TVK functionary’s complaint over speech at party event; video triggers protests

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:22 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay arrives for an event at Sholinganallur in Chennai. ANI
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A DMK councillor has been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at a party event in Chennai, with a video of her speech triggering protests by the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Based on a complaint filed by TVK functionary Udhaya Kumar, police registered a case on Monday against councillor Sudha Dheena Dayalan and the event organiser under three sections. The councillor has been summoned for questioning.

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At the DMK’s Mupperum Vizha held at Raja Annamalai Mandram in Chennai on October 7, Sudha allegedly called Vijay a “dog” and compared his appearance to that of a dead body. DMK MP Kanimozhi and Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan were also present on the stage.

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Defending former Chief Minister MK Stalin against alleged remarks about his appearance, Sudha said, “You are a dog who commented on the appearance of our leader Stalin. He is 74 years old. What is your age, you dog? You are 52. If I make my leader stand, you look like a dead body. My leader is a lion and good-looking.”

She also accused Vijay of winning power through social media reels, failing to fulfil promises and continuing schemes introduced by the DMK government.

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TVK leader Kanimozhi Santhosh questioned the conduct of senior DMK leaders who were present on stage during the speech.

“Political differences may exist, and harsh criticisms may be voiced—but does that justify abandoning the basic respect and political decorum that ought to be maintained on public platforms?” she asked.

Public Works Minister and TVK functionary Aadhav Arjuna also criticised the DMK in a post on X, accusing the party of turning political platforms into spaces for personal attacks.

He said political platforms during Periyar’s time served as places to teach rational thinking, while those under CN Annadurai helped people develop political awareness. However, he alleged that after Annadurai, DMK platforms had become places for personal attacks.

He further claimed that under Stalin’s leadership, the party’s political meetings had increasingly become platforms for offensive language, personal criticism and defamatory remarks.

Vijay had earlier told the Assembly that political criticism was acceptable, but personal attacks and derogatory remarks against women would not be tolerated.

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