DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / ‘DMK is CMC govt — corruption, mafia, crime’: PM Modi at rally in Tamil Nadu

‘DMK is CMC govt — corruption, mafia, crime’: PM Modi at rally in Tamil Nadu

The DMK government has nothing to do with democracy and accountability and 'functions for only one family', he said

article_Author
PTI
Maduranthakam (Tamil Nadu), Updated At : 06:19 PM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Maduranthakam, Tamil Nadu on Friday. Photo: PTI
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday kick-started NDA’s 2026 election campaign in Tamil Nadu, mounting a spirited attack on the ruling DMK on issues, including corruption and coined an abbreviation — CMC — to lash out at the Dravidian party.

Advertisement

According to the PM, CMC means “Corruption, Mafia, Crime.”

Advertisement

“DMK is CMC — a Corruption, Mafia, Crime promoting government. The people of Tamil Nadu have made up their mind to uproot DMK, CMC,” he said at the massive gathering comprising of public and cadres from NDA constituents, including AIADMK, AMMK and PMK (Anbumani faction).

Advertisement

In his maiden visit to Tamil Nadu in the poll year, the PM’s rally turned out to be a show of strength with top leaders from the key alliance parties — AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran, PMK’s Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, TMC-M leader GK Vasan and many others in attendance.

Continuing his attack against DMK, Modi said the party-led government’s “countdown has started”.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu wants to be free of DMK’s “misgovernance”, and was looking forward to BJP-NDA’s good governance, he said.

Lashing out at DMK over the Thirupparankundram Lord Murugan Temple Karthigai lamp lighting row, he said that while “our leaders stood by devotees’ rights, DMK left no stone unturned for vote bank politics”. The party did not even spare the court.

Further, dynasty, corruption, abusing women and our culture are the “routes” for one’s growth in the Dravidian party, he alleged.

The DMK government has nothing to do with democracy and accountability and “functions for only one family”, he said.

Even a child in the state knows how much corruption was happening and whose pockets the money reaches.

“We have to free TN from the clutches of DMK,” he said, and batted for a “double engine” government in the state that walks “shoulder to shoulder” with the Centre for Tamil Nadu’s growth and progress.

The menace of drugs and crime was rampant in the state, he said, claiming youth were falling prey to narcotics while women suffered due to the instances of crime.

Recalling the late chief minister, he said, “Selvi (Ms) J Jayalalithaa did great work in controlling crime in Tamil Nadu, but today women are suffering.”

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts