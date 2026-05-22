DMK leader’s ‘bent coconut tree’ jibe draws sharp retort from VCK

The DMK on Friday made a sarcastic “coconut tree bending towards a neighbour” remark targeting allies the VCK and IUML after they joined the TVK government, prompting the VCK to retort that it “did not grow at the mercy of other parties”.

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Both Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and IUML, allies of the DMK till the 2026 Assembly election, announced support to the TVK government which fell short of a simple majority of 118 in the Assembly.

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VCK leader Vanni Arasu, who emerged victorious from Tindivanam Assembly constituency and A M Shahjahan who was elected from Papanasam were sworn in as ministers by Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan here today in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Shahjahan was made Minister for Minorities Welfare while Vanni Arasu was made Minister for Social Justice.

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DMK deputy general secretary A Raja, with a penchant for making controversial remarks, alluded the two parties joining the TVK Cabinet as a “coconut tree bending towards a neighbour”.

“What name should be given to those attempting to benefit others similar to a coconut tree that bends and offers coconuts to the neighbour” Raja said on X.

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Both VCK and IUML had earlier clarified that they extended the support to TVK government to prevent President’s rule in the state, and that DMK chief M K Stalin was aware of their “independent” decision. Besides them, the Left parties and Congress too supported TVK in forming the government.

Reacting sharply to the “bent coconut tree” jibe, the VCK said it did not grow at the mercy of other parties.

After being in the DMK alliance for nearly two decades, the Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK joined the TVK Cabinet today after pledging support to TVK post poll.

In his post, Raja said in a veiled reference “if the coconut tree in my garden bends and offers tender coconut to the neighbour, in literature it would be called ‘muttathengu’ (coconut tree in the courtyard). What name should we give it in politics”.

He ended by uttering “long live Tamil.”

Taking strong exception, the VCK said it did not grow at the mercy of other parties. The party’s sweat and blood sustained the vote bank of the oppressed people and aided in the victory of the coalition parties, it claimed.

“What right do other parties have to talk about party defection? Whose history is it that they formed an alliance with the Sangh Parivar (BJP) to defeat the Congress? Whose ‘selfishness’ is it that they were part of the Vajpayee cabinet and then opposed the same BJP? Tamil Nadu has seen many such political dramas,” the VCK said on X.