Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday responded sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on DMK members wearing black attire in the Lok Sabha, saying the colour symbolises resistance and empowerment.

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Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister’s comment, Kanimozhi said black is associated with Periyar, who taught them to fight injustice. She added that it is also the colour of Goddess Kali, representing the destruction of arrogance.

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Participating in a discussion on a Constitution Amendment Bill, the DMK leader strongly opposed the proposed delimitation exercise, accusing the BJP of using women as a “shield” for electoral gain. She also criticised the Centre for allegedly failing to consult state chief ministers on the issue.

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Kanimozhi questioned the timing of the notification of the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, asking what necessitated its sudden implementation. She argued that linking women’s reservation to delimitation undermines the federal structure.

Demanding a separation of the two processes, she said the delimitation exercise should be delinked from the women’s quota to ensure fairness and transparency.

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Notably, all DMK members attended the House proceedings dressed in black, signalling their protest against the government’s move.