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Home / India / DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested over Trisha remark row, says 'being targeted'

DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested over Trisha remark row, says 'being targeted'

Leader of Opposition taken into custody over alleged double-meaning comments at Cauvery protest; TVK accuses him of objectifying women, seeks action

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:08 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin being taken into custody by police in Chennai on Tuesday over his alleged remarks referring to actress Trisha. Video grab/ANI
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Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested by the state police on Tuesday over his alleged double-meaning remarks referring to actress Trisha during a DMK protest meeting in Thanjavur, triggering a major political controversy in the state.

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Udhayanidhi, son of DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, was taken into custody from his Chennai residence. Visuals showed the DMK leader smiling as police escorted him away.

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The controversy centres around Udhayanidhi's rally in Thanjavur on Monday, where he was criticising Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the Cauvery water dispute.

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During his speech, sections of the crowd raised slogans of “Trisha, Trisha”, following which Udhayanidhi allegedly made an offensive double entendre referring to the actress.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), with leaders saying the issue was not just about the actress but about “objectifying women”.

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Other ruling party leaders also targeted the DMK leader, calling him “Vulgar-nidhi” and demanding strict action over the remarks.

Speaking after being taken into custody, Udhayanidhi said he was being arrested for “things I never said”. He alleged that the case was an attempt to divert public attention from real issues and said he would fight it legally.

The ruling TVK, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has also lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women seeking action over the speech.

The DMK protest in Thanjavur was organised over the Cauvery water dispute, with the party demanding action over Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water.

Udhayanidhi had targeted CM Vijay over the issue, alleging that the state had not received a single drop of water while the government remained unconcerned.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have remained locked in a long-running dispute over the sharing of Cauvery river waters.

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