DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire

New Delhi, June 13
A DNA test will be conducted on the bodies of Indian nationals who died in a fire in Kuwait and the government has readied an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane to get back their mortal remains.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who left for Kuwait on Thursday morning, said the bodies had been charred in the fire hence a DNA test would be conducted to establish the identity of those dead.
Sources said an IAF transport plane is ready to get back the bodies.
Singh, on his arrival in Kuwait, will coordinate with the authorities there on assistance to the injured and early repatriation of the mortal remains of those killed.
Over 40 Indians, most of them employed as labourers, were among the 49 people killed as a massive fire engulfed a multi-storey building housing foreign workers in southern Kuwait on Wednesday.
Officials said the toll could rise as the condition of several of the over 50 injured who were admitted to various hospitals was said to be critical.
