Doctor cheated of more than Rs 1.3 cr in cryptocurrency fraud in Navi Mumbai; four booked

Thane, November 3
An offence has been registered against four persons for allegedly cheating a Navi Mumbai-based doctor of more than Rs 1.3 crore by luring him to invest in cryptocurrency trading, police said on Friday.
Based on a complaint, a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered against four persons, and no arrests have been made so far, an official from the cyber police station said.
The accused contacted the doctor from Sanpada on different occasions between April and June 2023 and made him invest more than Rs 1.31 crore in cryptocurrency trading after promising him lucrative returns, he said.
When the victim did not get any returns on his investment, he contacted the accused, who gave him evasive replies, the official said, adding that a probe has been initiated.
