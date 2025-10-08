Doctor hacked in hospital in Kerala by father of deceased patient
The assailant, who is the father of a young girl who died recently of amoebic meningitis, has been taken into custody
A government doctor was seriously injured after being attacked with a machete by a man whose daughter died of amoebic meningitis recently, police said.
The incident happened at the taluk hospital in Thamarassery in this district on Wednesday, police said.
The assailant has been taken into custody following the afternoon incident, they said.
The doctor, identified as Vipin, was struck on the head and has been rushed to a private hospital, police said.
