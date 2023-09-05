Doctors flag health issues at relief camps in Manipur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 4

A group of doctors has expressed concerns over the issue of nutrition and mental health situation of the inmates in relief camps in Manipur, where thousands of Meiteis and Kukis are living.

Members of the Indian Doctors For Peace and Development recently visited a relief camp each in the Meitei and Kuki areas. The team met inmates at these relief camps as well as the nodal officers of the district administration.

#Manipur