'Does not go to meet real lions': Congress tribal leader criticises PM Modi on lion safari

Congress leader Dr Vikrant Bhuria on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting violence-hit Manipur and instead opting to go on a lion safari at the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat's Junagadh.

On World Wildlife Day, Modi embarked on a lion safari at the sanctuary during a three-day visit to his home state.

Responding to a question at the party headquarters in Delhi, Bhuria said, "PM ko toh sirf paltu sher acha lagta hai, asli sheron ko wo khan milne nahi jate (The PM only seems to like pet lions; he does not go to meet real lions).”

Advertisement

He added, "It is ironic."

Bhuria pointed out that the PM has completely ignored Manipur, where thousands of Adivasis are affected by violence. He questioned where these people will seek justice when those in power abandon them. He also criticised the Manipur Governor and the President for not addressing the issue of Manipur, expressing dissatisfaction among Adivasis.

Advertisement

The Congress Adivasi leader claimed that tribal populations are being displaced from their lands across the country by the BJP government. He alleged that Adivasis constitute the highest number of people in India’s jails, citing the example of Madhya Pradesh, where 60 per cent of the prison population comprises Adivasis.