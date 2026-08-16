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Home / India / Dog hero Tyson honoured: Who is this German Shepherd who took a bullet for Army?

Dog hero Tyson honoured: Who is this German Shepherd who took a bullet for Army?

He has been accorded the military honour for actions taken under Operation Rakshak

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:26 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Tyson, the Army dog. Image credit/X@Whiteknight_IA
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Army assault dog 'Tyson', who displayed extraordinary courage during a military operation in Jammu and Kashmir, has been chosen for the Mention-in-Despatches honour this year.

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The name of the 2 Para's canine warrior, a German Shepherd, figures in the list of 75 Mention-in-Despatches approved for Army personnel who took part in various military operations, including Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Rakshak and Operation Hifazat.

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He has been accorded the military honour for actions taken under Operation Rakshak.

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The assault dog of the Remount Veterinary Corps is with the 2 Para (Special Forces).

The White Knights Corps, in a post on X in February, had said that under Op Trashi-I, Tyson "displayed extraordinary courage by taking the first bullet while leading the entry into the terrorists' hideout".

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"Undeterred by his injuries, he pressed forward and launched a fierce assault, compelling the terrorists to open fire and thereby confirming their presence. His fearless action enabled troops of White Knight Corps, J&K police and CRPF to precisely engage and neutralise three Pakistan-sponsored terrorists," it said.

Tyson recovers. Image credit/X

Tyson exemplified unwavering devotion to duty, "a true warrior and a soldier in every sense", the Corps said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday approved 78 gallantry awards, including 13 posthumous, to defence forces and central armed police forces personnel.

On the eve of the 80th Independence Day, she had also approved 89 Mention-in-Despatches -- 75 personnel of the Indian Army, four of the Indian Navy, and 10 of the Indian Air Force.

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