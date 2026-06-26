Amid demands by the Cockroach Janta Party and the opposition for the ouster of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sent birthday greetings for the senior BJP leader and lauded him for his role in implementing the new education policy.

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"Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. He is making commendable efforts towards the implementation of the National Education Policy, which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning and innovation. Praying for his long and healthy life," the Prime Minister said at a time when Delhi power circles are abuzz with what the fate of the BJP Odisha strongman would be.

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Pradhan is a key election strategist for the party and last played a role in the third straight win of the BJP in Haryana.

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He earlier steered the party to victory in Bihar polls.