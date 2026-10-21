‘Doing a real disservice’: Annamalai backs CJP leaders, questions their continued detention

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has criticised the Delhi Police for its “real disservice” over the recent actions against CJP members, and defended the organisation’s democratic right to raise critical questions.

Acknowledging that while he might not agree with all of the group’s tactics or modes of protest, Annamalai said he firmly stood by the legitimacy of the questions they are raising and believed that the government must address them.

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“Delhi Police is doing a real disservice,” Annamalai, founder of “We The Leaders” movement told reporters here on Tuesday.

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He slammed the recent arrests and police crackdown against the CJP members.

“I may not agree with their antics or mode of protest, but I completely support CJP in terms of the questions they want to raise. Arresting them and dragging them into jail will only make their leaders stronger,” he said.

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Annamalai cautioned that heavy-handed police measures would backfire politically, emphasising that locking up critics only served to elevate their leaders rather than silence the underlying issues.

He reiterated that authorities should focus on answering substantive public queries rather than resorting to arrests.

“I am a little bit concerned... I have a feeling that they (Delhi police) have taken the law into their hands and the judge gets recused. I completely support the CJP in terms of the questions they want to raise. It is for the government to answer,” he replied when asked about the issues raised by the Cockroach Janta Party over electoral roll revisions and related issues.

“Keeping leaders in prison can make them even more popular,” he added.

Responding to another question, Annamalai said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “has every right to question the SIR (Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls) but institutional damage should not be caused.”