DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ‘Doing a real disservice’: Annamalai backs CJP leaders, questions their continued detention

‘Doing a real disservice’: Annamalai backs CJP leaders, questions their continued detention

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai backs the CJP's democratic right to raise critical questions

article_Author
PTI
Coimbatore, Updated At : 09:17 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai. Image credit/PTI File
Advertisement

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has criticised the Delhi Police for its “real disservice” over the recent actions against CJP members, and defended the organisation’s democratic right to raise critical questions.

Acknowledging that while he might not agree with all of the group’s tactics or modes of protest, Annamalai said he firmly stood by the legitimacy of the questions they are raising and believed that the government must address them.

Advertisement

“Delhi Police is doing a real disservice,” Annamalai, founder of “We The Leaders” movement told reporters here on Tuesday.

Advertisement

He slammed the recent arrests and police crackdown against the CJP members.

“I may not agree with their antics or mode of protest, but I completely support CJP in terms of the questions they want to raise. Arresting them and dragging them into jail will only make their leaders stronger,” he said.

Advertisement

Annamalai cautioned that heavy-handed police measures would backfire politically, emphasising that locking up critics only served to elevate their leaders rather than silence the underlying issues.

He reiterated that authorities should focus on answering substantive public queries rather than resorting to arrests.

“I am a little bit concerned... I have a feeling that they (Delhi police) have taken the law into their hands and the judge gets recused. I completely support the CJP in terms of the questions they want to raise. It is for the government to answer,” he replied when asked about the issues raised by the Cockroach Janta Party over electoral roll revisions and related issues.

“Keeping leaders in prison can make them even more popular,” he added.

Responding to another question, Annamalai said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “has every right to question the SIR (Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls) but institutional damage should not be caused.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts