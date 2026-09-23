Domestic airlines lose 8.21 lakh passengers in August as traffic falls 6.34%; load factors take a hit

Domestic airlines carried 8.21 lakh fewer passengers in August compared with July, with traffic falling 6.34 per cent in a month, while passenger load factors of most major carriers also declined, pointing to a slowdown in domestic air travel.

According to the latest domestic traffic data, airlines carried 121.26 lakh passengers in August, against 129.47 lakh in July. The weakness is also visible in the year-to-date numbers, domestic carriers flew 1,105.30 lakh passengers between January and August 2026, marginally lower than 1,107.26 lakh during the corresponding period last year, registering a 0.18 per cent decline.

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The fall in August traffic was reflected in the numbers of the country’s largest airline. IndiGo carried 78.87 lakh passengers in August, nearly 1.95 lakh fewer than July’s 80.82 lakh, while its market share dropped from 67.4 per cent to 65 per cent.

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The Air India Group, however, went against the trend. Its passenger count increased from 28.75 lakh in July to 32.32 lakh in August, helping its domestic market share rise from 24 per cent to 26.7 per cent.

Akasa Air carried 6.68 lakh passengers and retained a 5.5 per cent share, while SpiceJet’s passenger count fell from 1.87 lakh to 1.40 lakh and its market share declined from 1.6 per cent to 1.2 per cent.

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The decline was sharper when measured by how full aircraft were flying. Passenger load factors fell for most major airlines between July and August.

Air India Group’s load factor dropped 6.2 percentage points, from 83.2 per cent to 77 per cent, while IndiGo slipped from 82.4 per cent to 79.2 per cent. Akasa Air remained ahead among the major carriers at 87.6 per cent, but that too was down from 91.9 per cent in July. SpiceJet fell from 84.1 per cent to 79.9 per cent.

The operational numbers threw up an equally stark divide. IndiGo recorded the highest on-time performance at 91.5 per cent across the 10 major airports covered in the report, closely followed by Akasa Air at 90.5 per cent. Air India Group stood at 83.9 per cent and Alliance Air at 71.8 per cent.

At the other end was SpiceJet, with an OTP of just 17.9 per cent. The report treats a flight departing more than 15 minutes after its scheduled time as delayed. It also found that 65 per cent of delays were “reactionary”, followed by operational reasons at 8 per cent and technical and ATC-related reasons at 6 per cent each.

SpiceJet also recorded a 20.92 per cent cancellation rate, the highest among scheduled domestic airlines, followed by IndiaOne Air at 10.60 per cent and Alliance Air at 4.58 per cent. The overall cancellation rate stood at 1.04 per cent, with technical reasons accounting for 50.2 per cent of cancellations, followed by operational reasons at 20.4 per cent.

Nearly 48.05 per cent of SpiceJet flights were delayed by more than two hours, compared with 3.46 per cent for Fly91, 2.47 per cent for Alliance Air and 1.29 per cent for Air India Group. The corresponding figures were just 0.45 per cent for Akasa Air and 0.44 per cent for IndiGo. Overall, 1.39 per cent of flights were delayed beyond two hours during August.

The disruption affected a substantial number of travellers. 1,24,550 passengers were affected by delays, with airlines spending Rs 286.50 lakh towards facilitation. Cancellations affected another 67,462 passengers, with Rs 93.78 lakh spent on compensation and facilities. Another 418 passengers were affected by denied boarding, involving Rs 41.55 lakh in compensation and facilities.

Airlines also received 2,132 passenger complaints during August. Baggage-related issues accounted for the largest share at 29.5 per cent, followed by flight problems at 26.3 per cent and refunds at 17.3 per cent. Of the total complaints, 2,123, or 99.6 per cent, had been addressed, while nine remained open.