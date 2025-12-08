Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed naming a primary road in Hyderabad after US President Donald Trump, a move aimed at grabbing global attention ahead of the "Telangana Rising Global Summit". The road running alongside the city's US Consulate General will be designated "Donald Trump Avenue".

This isn't the only road being renamed; the state is also honouring global business and technology pioneers. 'Google Street' will acknowledge the tech giant's significant presence, while 'Microsoft Road' and 'Wipro Junction' are also under consideration. The 100-metre 'Greenfield Radial Road' will be named after Padma Bhushan Ratan Tata, with the Raviryala interchange already designated the "Tata Interchange".

Chief Minister Reddy believes naming roads after influential figures and corporations serves a dual purpose: paying tribute and inspiring commuters, while boosting Hyderabad's global recognition.

However, Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar has criticised the move, suggesting Hyderabad should be renamed "Bhagyanagar" instead. "If the Congress government is so eager to change names, they might as well start with something that actually has history and meaning," he posted on X. Revanth Reddy is renaming places after "whoever trends", he said.

The Telangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled for December 8-9, aims to position the state as a hub for innovation-driven development, attracting global investments and partnerships.