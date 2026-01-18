DT
Donald Trump invites India to be part of Board of Peace for Gaza 

Trump's Board of Peace is being projected by Washington as a new international body to usher in peace and stability in Gaza and beyond

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:40 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. PTI file
India has been invited by US President Donald Trump to be part of the Board of Peace for Gaza along with other global partners, official sources said on Sunday.

Trump's Board of Peace is being projected by Washington as a new international body to usher in peace and stability in Gaza and beyond, triggering speculation that it may respond to other global conflicts as well.

Originally, the new body was to be tasked with overseeing governance and coordinating funding for Gaza's redevelopment as the strip was devastated during two years of Israeli military offensive.

The US president unveiled the board as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In October last year, Israel and Hamas agreed to Trump's peace plan.

The US president has invited India to be part of the new body, sources said.

The White House has already announced that the Board of Peace will play an essential role in fulfilling Trump's 20-point plan of providing strategic oversight, mobilising international resources and ensuring accountability as "Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development".

The 20-point plan includes making Gaza a de-radicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours and its redevelopment for the benefit of the people of the strip.

The White House last week announced forming a founding executive board to operationalise the Board of Peace's vision.

The members of the executive committee include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former British prime minister Tony Blair, US special envoy to the Middle-East Steve Witkoff, businessman and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and World Bank president Ajay Banga.

