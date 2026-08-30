DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Don't abuse our nation, will cost you dearly: Rijiju warns NY protesters 'desecrating' Indian flag

Don't abuse our nation, will cost you dearly: Rijiju warns NY protesters 'desecrating' Indian flag

Posting a purported video of the protest on X, Rijiju says, ‘We always said, you have freedom to criticise RSS, BJP or government. But don't abuse our nation’

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:39 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A grab from the video. Image credit: X@KirenRijiju
Advertisement

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday took serious exception to protesters allegedly desecrating the Indian flag outside the New York venue where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed an event.

Advertisement

Posting a purported video of the protest on X, Rijiju said, "We always said, you have freedom to criticise RSS, BJP or government. But don't abuse our nation."

Advertisement

"Listen carefully... Do not insult our flag and my country. It will cost you dearly," the Union minister said.

Advertisement

In the video posted by Rijiju, one of the protesters can be seen desecrating the Indian flag outside Madison Square Garden in New York while others raised pro-Khalistan slogans.

Addressing over 6,000 members of the Indian-American community and interfaith leaders at Infosys Theatre in the iconic Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Bhagwat gave a clarion call to embrace diversity and support communities.

Advertisement

He said unity in diversity is in Bharat's DNA, asserting that it has to be celebrated, respected and accepted.

Before Bhagwat delivered his keynote address, interfaith leaders emphasised the message of oneness, unity and diversity, kindness, compassion and the need to help one another.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts