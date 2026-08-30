Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday took serious exception to protesters allegedly desecrating the Indian flag outside the New York venue where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed an event.

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Posting a purported video of the protest on X, Rijiju said, "We always said, you have freedom to criticise RSS, BJP or government. But don't abuse our nation."

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"Listen carefully... Do not insult our flag and my country. It will cost you dearly," the Union minister said.

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In the video posted by Rijiju, one of the protesters can be seen desecrating the Indian flag outside Madison Square Garden in New York while others raised pro-Khalistan slogans.

Addressing over 6,000 members of the Indian-American community and interfaith leaders at Infosys Theatre in the iconic Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Bhagwat gave a clarion call to embrace diversity and support communities.

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He said unity in diversity is in Bharat's DNA, asserting that it has to be celebrated, respected and accepted.

Before Bhagwat delivered his keynote address, interfaith leaders emphasised the message of oneness, unity and diversity, kindness, compassion and the need to help one another.