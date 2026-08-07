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Home / India / Don’t ban social media, promote self-discipline instead: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Don’t ban social media, promote self-discipline instead: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat calls for fact-checking, responsible online behaviour and better role models, saying lasting solutions must come from society, not bans alone

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:10 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses students in Mumbai. Image credit/Reuters File
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has cautioned against treating bans as the primary solution to the challenges posed by social media, advocating instead for self-discipline, responsible online behaviour, fact-checking and a change in the kind of role models society celebrates.

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Speaking at the 15th anniversary celebration of the India International Model United Nations (IIMUN), Bhagwat was asked how India should respond to the influence of social media on Gen Z and Gen Alpha amid concerns over polarisation, misinformation and the culture of instant gratification.

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The question also referred to the role of algorithms in creating ideological echo chambers by repeatedly recommending similar content to users.

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Bhagwat said laws and regulations have a role to play, but they can be effective only when supported by a change in social attitudes.

“Laws have been made for many things, but what is happening?” he asked, adding that laws work only when society accepts the principles behind them.

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He said individuals with large social media followings must recognise the influence they wield. “If a person’s behaviour is being imitated by lakhs of people,” he said, that person has a responsibility to ensure followers are not led in a harmful direction.

Highlighting the growing challenge of manipulated digital content, Bhagwat said advances in technology have made it possible to create convincing fake images and videos that appear authentic.

Against this backdrop, he advised people not to accept information without first verifying it through an authentic source.

“Without verification from an authentic source, one should not believe it,” Bhagwat said, describing this as a form of “self-imposed discipline” that should guide social media use.

He said younger generations must be equipped to distinguish credible information from manipulation, adding that older generations have a responsibility to help develop that judgement.

Bhagwat was sceptical of outright bans, arguing that prohibited activities often continue underground with greater intensity. Instead, he said, solutions must come from society as a whole rather than depending solely on the government.

He also questioned the contradiction between celebrating aggressive or violent personalities online while claiming that younger generations reject violence, saying society must examine why such figures are elevated as role models.

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