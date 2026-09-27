Ravindra Wakode, father of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode who allegedly died by suicide, will launch a sit-in protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from Monday and continue his fast until those responsible for his son's death are punished.

"I do not care, even if I get arrested. My son should get justice constitutionally. This is the state of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar. I will start my sit-in protest at Azad Maidan. I will continue my fight for justice," Wakode told a regional news channel on Sunday.

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Wakode (22), a second year student, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

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Parents allege caste discrimination

His parents have alleged caste discrimination against their son at the institute. They staged a hunger strike protest at Azad Maidan on Thursday.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is probing the alleged abetment to suicide case.

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The board of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay had constituted a 10-member committee to probe the circumstances surrounding Wakode's alleged suicide earlier this week.

Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, a faculty member named in the police FIR alleging caste discrimination and abetment to suicide, has already been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial probe.

On Friday night, students of IIT Bombay held a candlelight march demanding reconstitution of the inquiry committee probing Wakode's death, alleging that some members of the existing panel had expressed support for accused Prof Doolla.

Students' unions from other premier institutes have also extended their support to the Wakode family and demanded a transparent investigation and action against those behind his death.