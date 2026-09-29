‘Don’t chase jobs, drive a taxi’: UP Deputy CM’s advice sparks row

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak’s advice to young people to consider driving taxis or e-rickshaws instead of chasing jobs has triggered a political row, with the remarks drawing sharp criticism on social media.

Pathak made the remarks while speaking at the launch of the Bharat Taxi service in Lucknow, where he was encouraging drivers to view driving as a means of self-employment and financial independence.

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“Don’t get caught up in the pursuit of a job. Drive your tempo for four hours and spend the afternoon with your children,” he said.

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He went on to describe how drivers could organise their working hours around their families — taking a final passenger towards home, having lunch and spending time with their children before returning to work in the evening.

“Why would you be able to sit with your children for two hours if you work for someone else?” he asked.

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While Pathak’s remarks were made in the context of promoting the Bharat Taxi platform and self-employment for drivers, a portion of the speech has gone viral with the message that young people should stop pursuing conventional jobs and take up driving instead.

That has brought the larger question of jobs versus self-employment back into focus. For many young people, driving can provide flexible working hours and an independent source of income, but it is also fundamentally different from a salaried job in terms of income security, benefits and career progression.

Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj criticised Pathak over the remarks. “Today’s youth will run the country. If you are fond of driving a rickshaw, I can send you one as a gift, honourable Deputy Chief Minister,” Saroj said in a social media post.

The exchange has turned what was presented as a pitch for self-employment through Bharat Taxi into a wider political debate over what kind of employment opportunities Uttar Pradesh’s young population should expect.