Don't hinder rescue: Govt to TV channels

New Delhi, November 21
The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday issued an advisory to television channels asking them to refrain from sensationalising the ongoing operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside a tunnel under construction at Silkyara in Uttarakhand.
The two-page advisory has asked the channels to refrain from undertaking any live posts and videos from close proximity of the tunnel site. Television channels have been told to ensure the life-saving activity by various agencies was in no way hindered by the very presence of cameramen, reporters or equipment near or around the operation site.
The government has been keeping constant communication and making all efforts to keep up the morale of the workers trapped in the 2-km-built tunnel portion.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...
North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try
US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt
Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...
Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander
More than 180 people have lost their lives in Manipur ethnic...