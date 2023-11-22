Don't hinder rescue: Govt to TV channels

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday issued an advisory to television channels asking them to refrain from sensationalising the ongoing operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside a tunnel under construction at Silkyara in Uttarakhand.

The two-page advisory has asked the channels to refrain from undertaking any live posts and videos from close proximity of the tunnel site. Television channels have been told to ensure the life-saving activity by various agencies was in no way hindered by the very presence of cameramen, reporters or equipment near or around the operation site.

The government has been keeping constant communication and making all efforts to keep up the morale of the workers trapped in the 2-km-built tunnel portion.

