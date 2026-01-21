DT
Home / India / 'Don't lose your hard-earned money for some greed': Sudha Murty cautions against fake videos falsely using her image, voice to promote financial schemes

‘Don’t lose your hard-earned money for some greed’: Sudha Murty cautions against fake videos falsely using her image, voice to promote financial schemes

Murty posts on X along with a video message

article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 03:19 PM Jan 21, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Author and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty. PTI file
Rajya Sabha member, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty on Wednesday cautioned against fake videos circulating online that falsely use her image and voice to promote financial schemes and investments.

She said they were “deepfakes” created without her knowledge or consent.

“I want to alert you to fake videos circulating online that falsely use my image and voice to promote financial schemes and investments. These are deepfakes created without my knowledge or consent,” Murty said.

“Please do not make any financial decisions based on these fraudulent videos. I urge you to verify information through official channels and report any such content you encounter. Stay vigilant and stay safe. Jai Hind!” she posted on X along with a video message.

In the video message, Murty, who is also the Chairperson of the Murty Trust said, as a rule, she never talks about investments or doing anything with money.

“I’m really concerned and pained to tell everyone, when you look at Facebook there is a video of mine, 2-3 are going on actually simultaneously, where I talk about investing USD 200 or Rs 20,000 and you will get much more than that, or maybe ten times more than that. Such fake news is going on,” she said.

Staying many people whom she knows have invested and lost money, Murty asked people not to believe in financial transaction-related messages that come on social media platforms like Facebook.

“It is fake news, you will lose your money. If you have any doubts, send an email, find out or ask in bank about it. Think over it, and then invest.”

“As a rule, I never talk about investments or doing anything with money. I always talk about work, India’s culture, women, and education. I never talk about investing money and getting returns from it. It is fake news,” she said.

“With folded hands, I request all viewers, any financial transaction in my name, don’t believe it, it’s fake news. Don’t lose your hard-earned money for some greed, which they put you in like a net and get you inside. Don’t do that,” she said, advising, “save your money, invest wisely. If you have a problem, go and check with the police station or at a bank.”

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

