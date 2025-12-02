Don’t need lessons from BJP on Sanatan Dharma, says Sukhu

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today took a jibe at the BJP for “preaching” Sanatan Dharma to others while using it to further their vote bank politics.

BJP leaders had targeted the CM for refraining from responding to “Radhe Radhe” greetings by schoolchildren he met during a morning walk here yesterday. In response, Sukhu said the BJP, in the absence of any real issues, was trying to create a controversy out of nothing.

To drive home his point, Sukhu, flanked by his ministerial colleagues and party MLAs, raised “Radhe Radhe” and “Ram Ram” slogans during the Walkathon organised by the Himachal Police to raise awareness on chitta abuse and drug menace here.

“Those who do politics on Sanatan Dharma don’t need to teach us what it means. Since our childhood we have been practising Govardhan Puja and Kanya Puja as we have been taught its significance,” the CM said while responding to media queries on the controversy being raked up by the BJP. He said the true meaning of Sanatan Dharma was to do “good karma, serve others selflessly, help the needy and ailing”. “The double-engine BJP government has plundered the valuable resources of Himachal, leaving the state in a financial distress. The government is the custodian of public money and resources that can’t be spent recklessly,” he said.

He accused the BJP of giving away 4500 bighas, valued at Rs 5,000 crore, for mere Rs 1.22 crore in the name of “customised package”.

Sukhu said during his morning walk, he had asked children the meaning of “Radhe Radhe” but they didn’t respond. “When I asked them why they say ‘Radhe Radhe’, they just kept quiet. I don’t need lessons from the BJP on Sanatan Dharma which they only use for furtherance of their politics,” he added.