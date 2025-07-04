Don’t see God in us, see God in justice: Supreme Court

Don’t see God in us, the Supreme Court on Friday remarked after a counsel said they saw God in judges.

Justices M M Sundresh and K Vinod Chandran made the remark while hearing a case of a temple in Uttar Pradesh.

One of the counsel appearing in the matter sought discharge from the case saying his client was not listening to him.

The counsel further claimed of having received a notice from the client alleging “judges were getting fixed through lawyers”.

Terming it “very contemptuous”, the counsel bemoaned, “We withdraw from the cases if we find there is some dishonesty going on. We see God in our judges.”

Justice Sundresh, however, observed, “Don’t see God in us. Please see God in justice.”

The Bench acceded to the request and discharged the lawyer from the case.