Don’t stigmatise breastfeeding at public and workplaces: Supreme Court

Noting that the practice of breastfeeding in public places and workplaces should not be stigmatized, the Supreme Court asked states and union territories to act upon an advisory issued by the Centre for creation of feeding and child care rooms in public buildings.

”It would not be wrong at this instance to remind the citizens of this nation of their duty to “renounce practices derogatory to the dignity of women”, as enshrined in Article 51A(e) of the Constitution of India. Over and above the duty of the State to facilitate the exercise of the right of nursing mothers to breast-feed their children, the citizens must ensure that the practice of breastfeeding in public places and at workplaces is not stigmatized,” a Bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna said in its February 19 order.

”Breast-feeding is an integral component of a child’s right to life, survival, and development to the highest attainable standard of health. It is an integral part of a woman’s reproductive process and is essential for the health and well-being of both mother and the child,” it noted.

The order came on a petition filed by Maatr Sparsh, an Initiative by Avyaan Foundation— an NGO—seeking directions to construct feeding and child care rooms and creche at public spaces and buildings.

Union Ministry of Women and Child Development Secretary had on February 27, 2024 had written to states and union territories underscoring the need “to create Gender Friendly Spaces in public places that is of paramount importance for ensuring the well-being and taking good care of the needs of working women within and outside the office premises.”

After perusing the letter, the top court said the advice for setting up of the aforesaid facilities at public places is for the purpose of ensuring privacy and comfort of nursing mothers, who have infants, and for the benefit of infants.

“The above, if acted upon by the State Governments/Union Territories, would go a long way in facilitating nursing mothers and infants so that their privacy is ensured at the time of feeding the infants,” it said.

Noting that the said advisory which has been issued by the Central Government is in accordance with the fundamental rights enshrined under Articles 14 and 15(3) of the Constitution of India, the Bench directed the Centre “to incorporate the aforesaid advisory in the form of a reminder communication to the Chief Secretary/Administrator of all State Governments/ Union Territories along with a copy of this order so that the States/Union Territories would comply with the aforesaid advisory issued, which would facilitate women, who are nursing infants particularly in public places.”

It also asked states and union territories to implement the direction in the existing public places as far as practicable.

“Insofar as the public buildings which are at the stage of planning and construction, it may ensure that sufficient space is reserved for the purposes, referred to above, in the form of child-care/nursing rooms. In addition, the Union of India may issue further advisories to the State Governments/Union Territories to communicate to all the Public Sector Undertakings through the Chief Secretaries/Secretary, Department of Women and Child Welfare, to set apart separate rooms/accommodation for child care/feeding & nursing of infants by mothers,” the Bench said.

“If such advisories are issued by the Union of India to the State Governments/Union Territories, we are confident that the same will be construed in the spirit of Articles 14 and 15 (3) of the Constitution of India and in the light of right to privacy of nursing mothers and for welfare of the infants,” it noted.

”As the right of a child to be breast-fed is inextricably linked with the mother, she also has the right to breast-feed her child. Consequently, this means that the State has the obligation to ensure adequate facilities and environment to facilitate mothers to breast-feed their children. Such a right and the obligation emanate from Article 21 of the Constitution of India and the foundational principle of ‘the best interest of the child’ as enshrined in international law as well as the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015,” it said.