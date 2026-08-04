Maharashtra Congress dubs Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar 'gungi gudiya'; faces vocal lashing from NCP, allies

A political storm broke out in Maharashtra after the Congress on Tuesday branded Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar a "gungi gudiya" (mute doll), drawing a sharp and vocal rebuttal from her party, the NCP, and other constituents of the ruling alliance.

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Angered over the characterisation of its president, who entered active politics just 6 months ago after the demise of her husband Ajit Pawar, the NCP asked if the Congress now endorses the infamous slur once hurled at its own leader and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the 1960s.

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Ruling allies Shiv Sena and the BJP also lashed out at the Congress, but MPCC president Harshwardhan Sapkal defended the use of the term by his party.

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Another Deputy CM, Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, said the Opposition party should be ashamed of its remark against Maharashtra's first woman deputy CM, and added it was an insult to all women in the state.

The issue flared after the Congress posted a video on social media in which NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reportedly shielded Sunetra Pawar from a journalist's question about the law and order situation in his home district Beed.

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In the recent video, Munde is seen interrupting a journalist's question. Pawar did not respond to the question but left the venue once Munde announced the interaction as over.

"Sunetra Pawar, how many more days will she remain a 'gungi gudiya'?" the Congress stated in a post along with the video uploaded on its social media handle.

Pawar is the guardian minister of Beed district, where Munde's close aide Walmik Karad is the prime accused in the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Hitting back, NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil questioned the language used by the Opposition party.

"While democracy allows differences of opinion and even sharp criticism of policies, language that demeans women does not befit any political party," Patil noted.

He questioned if the Congress, by using the term 'gungi gudiya' against Sunetra Pawar, was indirectly endorsing the criticism once directed at former PM Indira Gandhi.

The Congress, with its "objectionable" social media post, appeared to be contradicting its own political legacy, the NCP spokesperson opined.

Patil reminded that Indira Gandhi had responded to the jibe through strong leadership and achievements, particularly during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and through her decisive approach to national security, which earned her recognition as a global leader.

He urged the Congress to withdraw the expression and uphold the tradition of maintaining dignity and respect in political discourse.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused the Congress of stooping low only to grab headlines.

Talking to reporters, the BJP leader insisted Maharashtra's political culture did not approve of attempts to gain publicity through low-level comments.

"Some people are working only to get into news. They seem to believe in the idiom that 'even if you become infamous, at least your name is in the headlines'. This is not Maharashtra's political culture," the CM asserted.

Deputy CM Shinde further said, "This (characterization) is an insult to all 'ladki bahins' (beloved sisters) in the state. In the 2024 assembly polls, 'ladki bahins' have shown what they can do." NCP leader and former minister Dhananjay Munde claimed the Congress feared Sunetra Pawar's growing political stature.

"How much the Congress party hates the state's first woman Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is evident from its social media post against her. The Congress should introspect before making such comments," Munde told reporters at Mantralaya.

"Our leader Sunetra Pawar's work in the coming days will outperform her critics. This is exactly why Congress fears Pawar, and that is why the party posted a critical remark against her on social media," he claimed.

Referring to the criticism over the viral video, Munde said the "media trial" against him was disheartening.

Asked about the "gungi gudiya" comment, Opposition NCP (SP) leader and Sunetra Pawar's nephew, Rohit Pawar, said, "The context should also be considered. A journalist wanted to ask her a question, and a local leader prevented him from doing his job, and Sunetra Pawar kept mum, despite having the power to prevent injustice."

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal defended his party's use of "gungi gudiya" remark for Sunetra Pawar, saying the expression was neither abusive nor unparliamentary, and added people in public life should accept criticism positively.

"(Like Indira Gandhi) Sunetra Pawar should also establish her leadership through her work," he said, adding the remark was political in nature and not personal.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant contended people should quit politics if they are unable to tolerate criticism.