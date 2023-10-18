Don’t vote for those who’ll harm Mizo culture: Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 17

Claiming that the BJP was trying to spread its influence in Mizoram through regional parties, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the Mizos not to vote for those who would harm their culture, religion and tradition.

Addressing a rally in Lunglei in Mizoram today, he said the BJP and RSS were seeking support from regional parties – Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). “Both the BJP and RSS want their ideas to enter Mizoram. They need partners in the state, and that is what MNF and ZPM are doing. These two regional outfits will enable the BJP to infiltrate Mizoram with their ideology,” Rahul, who reached Aizawl on Monday on a two-day visit, said. When voting, the Mizos should keep this in mind that they are not backing those who intend to destroy their culture and tradition, he said.

