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The Bench said one of the aspects that was required to be considered was how to build adequate human resource infrastructure with regard to the language options available.

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"If you have chosen Class 6 as the starting point, you may consider giving a reprieve to Class 6 students of this year. You can introduce it from next year," it said.

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"Another thing which needs to be looked into is where do you draw the line. Whether it is Class 6, Class 4 or Class 3. You can take a call depending on the curriculum and where the choice between two and three languages is first introduced," the Bench said.

It said one of the concerns was whether we consider English a native language or a foreign language.

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"As the Union of India, you will also have to see that other than the CBSE, what is happening in other boards," the bench told Bhati, adding that it has to be ensured that the roll-out of the policy is appropriately undertaken.

Bhati said she would take instructions on the suggestions and get back to the court.

"We don't want the children to come under any pressure," the CJI said. The top court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the CBSE's policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 9 students from July 1.

At the outset, senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for some of the petitioners, told the bench that the issue relates to three languages and they were concerned with Class 6.

He said for Classes 6 to 8, the CBSE has no jurisdiction or authority to frame the curriculum as this has to be done by the NCERT.

The CJI observed that learning any language is a big asset and something invaluable.

Grover said there have to be qualified teachers for this.

"If they are introducing a language, they will also have plan for teachers. It is their obligation," the bench observed, adding, it will take the schools to task if they are erring.

The Bench observed that the CBSE has given options of 23 languages. "Let us not have any impression of inferiority complex with respect to regional languages. We should respect all these languages as much as any other language," it said.

The bench said whenever a new concept is introduced, it is natural to have some apprehensions.

"We can constitute an expert committee ourselves or ask the government to constitute an expert committee so that as and when the difficulties arise, they can make recommendations and find solutions," it said.

Bhati said, "We want to support our children in the best possible manner".

She said thousands of experts were consulted in the process.

"The CBSE is one of of the boards in the country. There are 33,000 odd schools out of a total 7.5 lakh schools. Around 4.45 percent schools are CBSE schools in India and 99.19 schools are already compliant of the two native languages," she said, adding, "Language is a vehicle of a culture".

Justice Bagchi observed he personally had a serious reservation about the expression "native".

"It has a colonial connotation. It should be indigenous," he said, adding that framers of the policy should have been conscious of the words they have used.

It posted the matter for further hearing after 10 days.

On May 27, the top court had agreed to examine a plea challenging the policy and issued notices to the Centre, the CBSE and the NCERT seeking their responses.

According to a circular issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

The move is part of the CBSE's alignment of its scheme of studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE), 2023.

According to the circular issued on May 15, students opting for a foreign language may do so only as the third language after studying two native Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language.

"With effect from July 1, 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages," the circular said.

The board said till the dedicated R3 textbooks are available, Class 9 students shall use the Class 6 R3 textbooks (2026-27 edition) of the chosen language.

The CBSE said to keep the focus on learning and reduce any undue pressure on students, no board examination shall be conducted for R3 at the Class 10 level. The board also asked schools to update their R3 language offerings for Classes 6 to 9 on the OASIS portal by June 30.