Home / India / Don’t want to be king, I’m against the very concept: Rahul Gandhi

Don’t want to be king, I’m against the very concept: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi has attacked PM Modi with the “raja” swipe in the past while accusing him of not listening to the voice of the people
PTI
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:19 PM Aug 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the party's 'Annual Legal Conclave' in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he does not want to be a king and is against the very concept of it.

He said this while addressing the inaugural of the day-long conclave, “Constitutional Challenges: Perspectives and Pathways”.

As soon as he started his address, the audience at the Vigyan Bhawan hall began raising the slogans of “Is desh ka raja kaisa ho, Rahul Gandhi jaisa ho”. To this, Gandhi responded, “No boss, main Raja nahin hun. Raja banana bhi nahin chahta hun. Main Raja ke against hun, concept ke bhi against hun”.

Gandhi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the “raja” swipe in the past while accusing him of not listening to the voice of the people.

