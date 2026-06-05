Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Friday tendered his resignation from the saffron party as he felt that his views did not align with that of the central leadership with regard to the southern state.

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In his resignation letter, Annamalai said he did not want to burden the top leadership any further with his thoughts on the way forward for a growth-oriented and culturally rooted politics in Tamil Nadu.

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"At this point, I would recall the multiple conversations with the top leadership and the disagreements I have expressed over the last 18 months. I do not want to burden the top leadership any further with my ongoing thoughts on the way forward for a growth-oriented and culturally rooted politics in Tamil Nadu," he said in the letter posted on his X handle.

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"After my conversations with our senior leadership, I have come to the conclusion that our views don’t align regarding Tamil Nadu," he added.

Related: BJP accepts Tamil Nadu ex-chief K Annamalai’s resignation

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The IPS officer-turned-politician also said that he had joined the saffron brigade after being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and sought to bring positive change to Tamil Nadu and improve how politics is conducted in the state.

"Most importantly, I wanted to change the notion that politics is a path only for the elite and a select few, not for the common man. I’m extremely thankful to the BJP leadership for trusting a very young and raw me with great responsibility and leadership positions," he said.

Annamalai also noted that the people of the state were fatigued by the general political discourse for many decades and yearned for change. The change came in at multiple points in the past decade, but they could not hold their ground and quickly faded from people’s memories, he added.

He said national parties never spoke the language that people in Tamil Nadu understood.

"I have tried to change this belief and also found reasonable success despite multiple roadblocks, barriers and obstructions from both inside and outside," he said.

He said he firmly believes that a strong and united India is built upon the strength, dignity and aspirations of its many regions and communities.