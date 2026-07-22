The Supreme Court today declined a request for urgent listing of a petition challenging the police action against students during the CJP protest in New Delhi on July 20.

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"Don't waste our time," CJI Surya Kant today told the lawyer who mentioned the plea.

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The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

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"I have the videos as well regarding police brutality... If it can be listed tomorrow (Thursday)... students are there," the lawyer said.

When the lawyer said students had allegedly been subjected to police atrocity and the petition contained three prayers, the CJI retorted, "We are not interested in videos, we don't have time to watch." (With PTI inputs)