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Home / India / Don’t waste time: SC rejects plea over ‘brutality’ during CJP protest

Don’t waste time: SC rejects plea over ‘brutality’ during CJP protest

CJI-led Bench turns down lawyer’s petition for urgent hearing

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:01 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down a request for urgent listing of a petition against alleged police brutality during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest here on July 20 demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over NEET paper leak, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asking the petitioner not to waste time.

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“Please don’t waste our time and don’t waste yours. Your time is more valuable than ours,” a Bench comprising CJI Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana told advocate Narendra Mishra after he mentioned the matter.

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The students were raising important issues such as proper conduct of the NEET exam and reforms in the National Testing Agency, he said. “Student protest is going on at Jantar Mantar... The police are using brutal force... I have videos regarding the police brutality... If it can be listed tomorrow (Thursday),” said Mishra, who had sent a letter petition to the CJI.

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“We are not interested in videos; we don’t have time to watch… Thank you very much,” the CJI told Mishra, cutting him short. Interestingly, the CJP, an online satirical group, was born out of an alleged comment attributed to CJI Kant expressing concerns over unemployed youth getting into social media and RTI activism.

On May 15, the CJI allegedly made comments referring to “youngsters like cockroaches who gain entry into professions and target institutions”.

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“There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment and don’t have any place in the profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some become RTI activists, some turn other activists, and they start attacking everyone,” the CJI had reportedly said, describing them as “parasites” attacking the system.

Taking strong exception to media reports attributing to him the comments likening the country’s youngsters to cockroaches, the CJI had issued a clarification the next day saying he was misquoted.

On May 16, political strategist Abhijeet Dipke formed the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical political movement which almost instantly turned into a massive youth-led street protest demanding educational reforms.

The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding accountability for repeated paper leaks and Pradhan’s resignation. Several protesters were injured when the police used tear gas and took to lathicharge to disperse them after they tried to march to Parliament on Monday, the first day of the monsoon session.

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