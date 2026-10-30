‘Don’t worry about lathis, BJP doesn’t have guts’: Rahul ahead of Nov 1 rally

With the INDIA bloc’s November 1 anti-SIR march approaching, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appealed to students and people across political affiliations to join the gathering at Ramlila Maidan.

Separately, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying nearly 10 crore persons had undergone revision in six states to identify around 1,600 foreign nationals.

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Gandhi described the march as an effort to defend the Constitution and stop alleged ‘vote chori’, saying it transcended party lines and was about protecting the “soul of the country”.

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In a video message on X, he urged students and other citizens who believed that democracy, freedom of expression and their right to think freely were under threat to join the march in Delhi.

Gandhi also sought to allay concerns about possible police action, urging participants not to worry about the police or ‘lathis’.

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“Don’t worry about the police, don’t worry about lathis — the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us — we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation,” he said.

He also urged those dissatisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to join the gathering.

The November 1 march is part of the Congress-led INDIA bloc’s campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and its demand for accountability from the Election Commission (EC). The Opposition has questioned the SIR exercise and called for the CEC’s removal.

Separately, Ramesh questioned the stated objective of the SIR, citing figures from Karnataka, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Kerala, Goa and Mizoram.

He said the exercise had identified around 1,600 foreign nationals despite nearly 10 crore people undergoing the revision across these states. The figures were also reported in a review of the exercise published on Thursday.

Ramesh said Shah had described the SIR’s “3D objective” as “detect, delete and deport” infiltrators to “purify” electoral rolls. He questioned what the exercise had achieved in terms of that stated objective, adding that comparable figures were unavailable for other states and Union Territories because the EC had not asked them to collect the data.

Ramesh accused Shah of misleading the country and alleged that the exercise was intended to deprive large sections of the population of their constitutional right to vote.

In Karnataka, where 99.7 lakh names had been deleted from the electoral rolls, 716 foreign nationals had been identified, including 545 from Nepal, Ramesh said.

The EC has said it did not ask states to collect separate data on suspected foreign nationals.

Describing the SIR as a “conspiracy” allegedly devised by Modi and Shah and implemented by the CEC through various means, including ECINET, Ramesh demanded that the exercise be suspended and the EC’s digital platform revamped.

“Gyanesh Kumar has to go. SIR has to be suspended. ECINET has to be revamped,” he said.