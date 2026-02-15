Double standards: Cong hits out at BJP after Sapkal faces flak on Shivaji-Tipu Sultan remark

Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Sunday accused the BJP of “double standards” and pursuing a polarisation agenda after his party’s state chief Harshwardhan Sapkal faced criticism for ‘equating’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan.

In a statement, the Congress spokesperson cited several instances to claim that BJP leaders had earlier supported or endorsed references to 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan in public spaces and official forums.

He referred to resolutions in civic bodies in Akola and Mumbai, as well as past instances where BJP leaders had allegedly praised or associated with the historical figure, to argue that the party’s current opposition was politically motivated.

The BJP earlier admired Tipu Sultan, but now calls him bad for its polarisation agenda. “What should this hypocrisy be called? Tipu Sultan used to wear a ring bearing the name of Lord Ram,” Sawant claimed.

He alleged that the BJP was now portraying Tipu Sultan negatively as part of a strategy to create religious divisions, despite what he said were earlier expressions of admiration by its leaders.

The Congress leader also accused the ruling party of engaging in “distorted religious politics” and attempting to polarise voters, while reiterating the party’s criticism of the BJP’s stand on the issue.

Further accusing the BJP of “double standards”, Sawant cited that in 2012, the saffron party moved a resolution in the Akola Municipal Corporation to name the standing committee hall ‘Shaheed-e-Watan Sher-e-Mysore Tipu Sultan’, proposed by former mayor and current BJP Akola election in-charge Vijay Agrawal.

In 2013, BJP corporators supported a proposal to name a road in Mumbai’s M-East ward as ‘Shaheed Tipu Sultan Marg’, and even current city Mayor Ritu Tawde’s name figures among those present, he stated.

In 2001, a road in Andheri (West) was named ‘Sher-e-Mysore Tipu Sultan Marg’ in the presence of former BJP MP Gopal Shetty and party corporators, with the resolution passed unanimously, Sawant said.

BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited Tipu Sultan’s tomb and wrote words of praise in the visitors’ book, he claimed.

In 2017, even the then-President Ram Nath Kovind praised Tipu Sultan in the Karnataka assembly, Sawant added.

A political row erupted on Saturday over a portrait of Tipu Sultan in the office of Malegaon Municipal Corporation deputy mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, which was opposed by Shiv Sena corporators there and Hindu outfits.

While pointing to the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the way he presented the idea of ‘Swarajya’, Sapkal gave the example of Tipu Sultan’s call for battle against the British and claimed this was an ideal articulated on the same lines.

Hitting out at Sapkal, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the comparison was condemnable and asserted the Congress leader must feel ashamed of himself.

Tipu Sultan remains a polarising figure of history, with some invoking his bravery in the battles against the British, while others have pointed to his religious bigotry and ill-treatment of non-Muslims.