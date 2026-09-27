Doubts over poll process cleared: NDA allies hail Election Commission

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies on Saturday welcomed the Election Commission’s statement, claiming it had put to rest misconceptions surrounding the electoral process.

While the BJP attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for blaming the EC for his electoral setbacks and misleading the public, NDA allies N Chandrababu Naidu and Chirag Paswan said the poll panel had clarified all doubts, strengthening public confidence in democratic institutions.

Advertisement

“The unanimous clarification issued by the EC, led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, reaffirms the integrity and credibility of our constitutional institutions and puts to rest all misconceptions surrounding the electoral process. Decisions relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls are taken collectively and in strict adherence to established institutional protocols,” said Naidu.

Advertisement

He said attempts to undermine global confidence in India’s democratic framework and electoral processes for short-term political gains were deeply unfortunate.

Responding to Naidu, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said the ECI’s statement amounted to “an admission of guilt” rather than a clarification.

Advertisement

Paswan said the EC had clearly stated its position on all key issues point by point. “The process of the SIR, the unanimity among all three Election Commissioners, and the facts relating to the meeting with the Cabinet Secretary have all been clearly explained,” he said.

BJP president Nitin Nabin, citing the EC’s statement, said every decision relating to the SIR had been taken unanimously by the full commission, yet the Congress had built its allegations on what he described as “manufactured lies” and attacks on constitutional institutions.

“The hypocrisy is evident. When the same electoral process delivers victories to the Congress and its allies, as in Keralam and Tamil Nadu, its credibility is accepted. But when the people’s mandate goes against them, they begin questioning the institutions that conduct those elections. Democracy cannot be respected selectively,” Nabin said, adding that the Opposition had once again been exposed for misleading the public on the SIR exercise.