Doubts persist over Ajit Pawar’s death, will give presentation on February 10: Rohit Pawar

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Saturday said everyone has doubts about the circumstances surrounding Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death in an air crash, and he would provide a detailed presentation about it on February 10.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the Zilla Parishad poll in Baramati, the MLA said that Ajit Pawar wanted the rival factions of NCP to unite, and efforts towards the merger will continue.

Election for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra were underway on Saturday. The polls, originally scheduled for February 5, were deferred after Ajit Pawar’s death in the air crash in Baramati on January 28.

“Everyone has questions and doubts in their minds (about the crash). I will give a presentation in Mumbai on February 10. Why the crash happened and how it might have happened, these issues will be raised,” said Rohit, nephew of the late NCP chief.

NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar and the NCP have joined hands for the Zilla Parishad elections, with their candidates contesting on the latter’s ‘clock’ symbol.

Rohit Pawar, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar district, said Ajit Pawar earnestly hoped that the party would reunite.

“Ajit dada sincerely wished that everyone should come together as one family, and everyone has come together today. ‘Dada’ (as Ajit Pawar was known) had made efforts. We will continue to make efforts in the same manner. The (Pawar) family is still united,” he said.

The Opposition MLA said he will explain the intentions behind the merger on February 12.

“Why was the merger supposed to happen, and for what? What was Ajit dada’s true intention? Whether it had a political dimension or an emotional one? I will explain it on February 12,” he said.

Meanwhile, asked about Rohit Pawar’s statement about his uncle’s death, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said NCP MLA and Ajit Pawar’s close aide Amol Mitkari, NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal, and NCP (SP) MP Bajrang Sonawane too have voiced doubts about the tragic incident.

But instead of clearing the doubts, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is advising that there should be no politics over the issue, Raut said.

“Why are you (Fadnavis) threatening everyone? If his family and friends have doubts about Ajit Pawar’s death, then why should CM Fadnavis and the BJP leadership should feel sad about it,” Raut said.