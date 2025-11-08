DT
Home / India / Dr Achyuta Samanta receives 69th honorary doctorate from SRM University Sonepat

Dr Achyuta Samanta receives 69th honorary doctorate from SRM University Sonepat

In its citation, SRM University lauded Dr Samanta for being the flag‑bearer of service without boundaries, education without discrimination

Tribune Web Desk
Bhubaneswar, Updated At : 08:36 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
In yet another global recognition of his tireless work in the fields of education, social transformation and humanitarian service, Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT, KISS & KIMS, was conferred with an honorary doctorate by SRM University, Sonepat during its third convocation held today.

CP Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India, handed over the honorary doctorate as the chief guest, in the presence of Dr TR Paarivendhar, Founder‑Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) – Chennai; Prof Paramajit S Jaswal, Vice‑Chancellor of SRM University, Sonepat, Haryana; and Prof V Samuel Raj, Registrar.

In its citation, SRM University lauded Dr Samanta for being the flag‑bearer of service without boundaries, education without discrimination, and humanity without compromise, and for his contribution in the field of education and social service for the upliftment of the poorest of the poor in Odisha.

