Dr IJ Singh, Sikh voice at Obama-led 9/11 condolence meet, passes away at 89

The Sikh community was in mourning this week over the passing of Dr Inder Jit Singh, an acclaimed science educator, who established himself as a role model for the community in the US. Born in pre-Partition Panjab’s Gujranwala on April 28, 1937, Dr Singh was an early migrant to the US in the 1960s, where he rose to the position of Emeritus Professor of anatomical sciences at New York University, and authored several books. Such was his influence that then US President Barack Obama invited Dr Singh to speak on behalf of American Sikhs at the national condolence meeting held after the 9/11 terror attack on the World Trade Centre complex. Dr Singh, educated in Shimla and Amritsar, passed away on May 12 at the age of 89, with Sikh intellectuals from across the globe paying their condolences.

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“Dr Singh gave a modern voice to Sikhi. While teaching science in many universities of America, he served as a guiding light for Sikh migrants negotiating the crisis of identity in a foreign land. Among the few turbaned, educated Sikhs to arrive in the US in early years, he virtually became a flagbearer of the community in the US,” former Rajya Sabha MP Tarlochan Singh said on Sunday, remembering Dr Singh’s message of hope when Obama invited him to address the nation.

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Dr Singh had arrived in the US in 1960 on a Murry & Leonie Guggenheim Foundation fellowship. He served on the advisory board of United Sikhs, and on the editorial boards of Sikh Review, Calcutta, and Nishaan, New Delhi.

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One of the condolence messages reflected Dr Singh’s journey from Sikh migrant to a celebrated member of the diaspora in the US.

“Dr Singh possessed a rare ability to bridge worlds that are often seen as opposites: science and spirituality; tradition and modernity; Eastern wisdom and Western thought. His scientific training sharpened his analytical mind, while his grounding in Sikh philosophy nurtured his moral and spiritual insight,” read the message, shared on Asia Samachar, an online portal for members of the Sikh diaspora.