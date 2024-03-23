 Dramatic journey from crusader to accused : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Dramatic journey from crusader to accused

Dramatic journey from crusader to accused

Dramatic journey from crusader to accused

Arvind Kejriwal. File photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 22

From managing national party status for AAP in 2023 to facing scam accusations at the hands of Enforcement Directorate today, Arvind Kejriwal, 55, has come a long way.

For someone who rose to prominence from the Anna Hazare led anti-corruption movement of 2011 and landed in the Delhi CMO as the seventh Chief Minister in 2013, the current transition is bound to be painful even though Kejriwal put up a brave face at a local court when confronted with hard questions.

“My life is dedicated to the nation,” he said, with AAP firm that Kejriwal will run the Delhi Government even if jailed.

Staring at an arduous road ahead, Kejriwal would face the uphill task of managing voters’ perceptions in the face of graft accusations and the ruling BJP’s anti-corruption pitch besides enthusing cadres for the Lok Sabha elections ahead.

For someone who joined active politics founding AAP in 2012, Kejriwal has achieved much in the electoral space. The Election Commission in April 2023 named AAP a national party while simultaneously downgrading NCP, TMC and CPI. The EC review was based on performances in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 21 state polls since 2021.

But with the ED noose tightening, Kejriwal would need to find ways of ensuring AAP’s sustained momentum. Key to that goal would be a decent showing in parliamentary polls in Delhi and Punjab, where AAP rules. It is here that Kejriwal’s absence could hit the party. Though AAP leaders believe he will prevail, the real answer would lie in the court of the people and how Delhi CM manages voter perceptions in the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated public calls against corruption. Political observers say the ED led setback to Kejriwal is as dramatic as his 2012 rise.

The former IRS officer and RTI crusader shot to fame in 2013 by defeating then three time sitting CM Sheila Dikshit in New Delhi by over 22,000 votes. AAP won 28 of Delhi’s 70 seats — just four behind BJP and former the government with Congress support.

But Kejriwal resigned 49 days after taking oath as CM. He attributed the decision to the failure to get the Lokpal Bill passed in the state Assembly. In 2015, he returned with a thumping mandate bagging 67 of Delhi’s 70 seats. The 2022 Punjab win powered Kejriwal’s national credentials in the opposition space.

Difficult times for aap supremo

2011 Rose to prominence from Anna Hazare-led anti-graft stir

2012 Joined active politics founding the Aam Aadmi Party

2013 Beat three-time Chief Minister and late Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. AAP won 28 seats in Delhi

2014 Resigned 49 days after taking oath as CM

2015 Got big mandate, bagged 67 of Delhi’s 70 seats

2022 Helped AAP come to power in Punjab

2023 Expanded AAP’s presence in Guj & Goa

2024 Arrested by ED in liquor policy scam

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

2
Himachal

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

3
India

Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications

4
India

Now, Maldives turns to ‘ally’ India for debt relief

5
Diaspora

British Army celebrates Sikh festival of Holla Mohalla

6
Punjab

AAP protests against Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protesters

7
Punjab

Election Commission appoints 5 new SSPs in Punjab

8
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal arrest fallout: Will Delhi liquor case have ramifications on Punjab excise policy?

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court intensifies efforts to reduce case backlog

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal took advantage of being CM to facilitate liquor 'scam' money-laundering by AAP: ED

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

Three Independent MLAs who submitted their resignations on F...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...

Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...


Cities

View All

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases in Amritsar

3,300-kg lahan, 420 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar

Over 25% weapons deposited with police, gun houses so far

New DC has his task cut out in border district

Army veteran writes to President, wants dignity of soldiers to be maintained

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

AAP stages protest against BJP, ED over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Chandigarh: To meet rush, PGI doctors told to reach OPDs on time

Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh Administration

INDIA VOTES 2024: Five places to have auxiliary booths in Dera Bassi segment

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Security forces patrol central Delhi amid AAP call for protest at Shaheedi Park

ED failed to establish money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids, says Delhi minister Atishi

I-T department searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others in tax evasion case

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

Aggarwal takes charge as new DC

343 centenarians from city, 75 from Nawanshahr to vote in Lok Sabha polls

64 tonnes lahan, 45 litres illicit liquor destroyed

District admn to procure 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth ~2 cr seized since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 2 cr seized since poll code imposition

Concerns arise over ‘discrepancies’ in width of under-construction footpath

607 centenarian voters, equal number of male, female in district

3 years on, man held in youth’s murder case

AAP leaders flay Centre for ED action against Kejriwal

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala