Dramatic journey from crusader to accused

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 22

From managing national party status for AAP in 2023 to facing scam accusations at the hands of Enforcement Directorate today, Arvind Kejriwal, 55, has come a long way.

For someone who rose to prominence from the Anna Hazare led anti-corruption movement of 2011 and landed in the Delhi CMO as the seventh Chief Minister in 2013, the current transition is bound to be painful even though Kejriwal put up a brave face at a local court when confronted with hard questions.

“My life is dedicated to the nation,” he said, with AAP firm that Kejriwal will run the Delhi Government even if jailed.

Staring at an arduous road ahead, Kejriwal would face the uphill task of managing voters’ perceptions in the face of graft accusations and the ruling BJP’s anti-corruption pitch besides enthusing cadres for the Lok Sabha elections ahead.

For someone who joined active politics founding AAP in 2012, Kejriwal has achieved much in the electoral space. The Election Commission in April 2023 named AAP a national party while simultaneously downgrading NCP, TMC and CPI. The EC review was based on performances in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 21 state polls since 2021.

But with the ED noose tightening, Kejriwal would need to find ways of ensuring AAP’s sustained momentum. Key to that goal would be a decent showing in parliamentary polls in Delhi and Punjab, where AAP rules. It is here that Kejriwal’s absence could hit the party. Though AAP leaders believe he will prevail, the real answer would lie in the court of the people and how Delhi CM manages voter perceptions in the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated public calls against corruption. Political observers say the ED led setback to Kejriwal is as dramatic as his 2012 rise.

The former IRS officer and RTI crusader shot to fame in 2013 by defeating then three time sitting CM Sheila Dikshit in New Delhi by over 22,000 votes. AAP won 28 of Delhi’s 70 seats — just four behind BJP and former the government with Congress support.

But Kejriwal resigned 49 days after taking oath as CM. He attributed the decision to the failure to get the Lokpal Bill passed in the state Assembly. In 2015, he returned with a thumping mandate bagging 67 of Delhi’s 70 seats. The 2022 Punjab win powered Kejriwal’s national credentials in the opposition space.

Difficult times for aap supremo

2011 Rose to prominence from Anna Hazare-led anti-graft stir

2012 Joined active politics founding the Aam Aadmi Party

2013 Beat three-time Chief Minister and late Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. AAP won 28 seats in Delhi

2014 Resigned 49 days after taking oath as CM

2015 Got big mandate, bagged 67 of Delhi’s 70 seats

2022 Helped AAP come to power in Punjab

2023 Expanded AAP’s presence in Guj & Goa

2024 Arrested by ED in liquor policy scam

