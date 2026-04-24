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Home / India / Dramatic video shows Iran’s masked commandos seize India-bound ship in Strait of Hormuz

Dramatic video shows Iran’s masked commandos seize India-bound ship in Strait of Hormuz

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:04 AM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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Grabs from footage released by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
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A dramatic footage released by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shows how armed naval commandos intercepted and seized multiple vessels, including the India-bound Epaminondas and MSC Francesca, in the Strait of Hormuz.

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The visuals show Iranian speedboats approaching the ships before armed personnel board them. According to Iranian media outlet Nour News, forces opened fire on Epaminondas after it allegedly ignored warnings. Another vessel, Euphoria, was also fired upon before stopping, while MSC Francesca was similarly targeted.

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The India-bound Epaminondas vessel suffered damage to its bridge (the central command centre) after Iranian soldiers opened fire and hurled grenades from their speedboat. The crew, however, did not suffer any injuries.

The IRGC said the cargo ships did not have "required authorisation" and "manipulated navigation systems", endangering maritime safety. It also warned that actions disrupting the strait's "order" would be considered a red line.

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In a statement, the IRGC claimed the ships were involved in “maritime violations.” It alleged that MSC Francesca had links to Israel, while Epaminondas was accused of tampering with navigation systems and endangering maritime safety.

The IRGC warned that disrupting security in the Strait of Hormuz crosses a “red line,” stressing that all vessels must comply with Iranian regulations governing safe passage.

Tensions rise despite ceasefire extension

The incident comes shortly after Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension of a temporary ceasefire with Iran. Speaking in an interview, Trump urged Tehran to pursue a diplomatic agreement, saying it could help the country achieve economic and strategic stability.

“Iran can put itself in a very good position if it makes a deal,” Trump said, while also calling for “reason and common sense” in negotiations.

Iran accuses US of ‘bad faith’

However, Iran’s leadership remains sceptical. President Masoud Pezeshkian criticised Washington’s approach, accusing it of hypocrisy and undermining trust.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed dialogue and agreement. Bad faith, siege, and threats are the main obstacles,” he said in a post on X.

While reports suggest a possible new round of talks could take place soon, Iran has not yet confirmed its participation, leaving the diplomatic outlook uncertain.

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