Home / India / DRDO chief sees global demand for ‘Akashteer’

DRDO chief sees global demand for ‘Akashteer’

India's top defence scientist is confident that the success of the indigenously-developed 'Akashteer' air defence system during Operation Sindoor will draw interest from other countries. 'Akashteer', the fully automated air defence control and reporting system, emerged as the invisible force...
PTI
Nagpur, Updated At : 03:30 AM May 24, 2025 IST
'Akashteer', the fully automated air defence control and reporting system, emerged as the invisible force of new war capabilities during Operation Sindoor. Photo: X
India's top defence scientist is confident that the success of the indigenously-developed 'Akashteer' air defence system during Operation Sindoor will draw interest from other countries.

'Akashteer', the fully automated air defence control and reporting system, emerged as the invisible force of new war capabilities during Operation Sindoor.

"Definitely, our air defence system has performed exceedingly well, and I am sure there will be interest from other countries," Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Samir V Kamat said on Thursday evening.

The DRDO chairman spoke about India's march for 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliance) in the defence sector, saying that while substantial advancements had been made, more work was necessary to become completely self-reliant.

"I think we have achieved a very significant level, but we still have some work to do. And I am sure in the coming years, we will become totally Atmanirbhar," he said.

Kamat expressed optimism regarding the future of India's defence technology during a visit to Nagpur, where he toured facilities focused on manufacturing drones, missiles and rockets.

The 'Akashteer' system enables detection, tracking, and engagement of enemy aircraft, drones and missiles by integrating various radar systems, sensors and communication technologies into a single, mobile, vehicle-based framework, making it easier to handle in hostile environments.

Replying to a question whether conventional weapons would take a back seat in future conflicts as warfare shifts to domains where drones and signal jamming take centre stage, Kamat said future warfare would blend traditional equipment with emerging technologies, such as drones and electronic warfare.

