DRDO eyes domestic partner for next-gen aero engine, invites bids

So far, India imports engines even for its indigenous fighter jet, Tejas. As more than 500 jets are to be produced in India over the next 15-17 years, the non-availability of an engine is seen as a handicap for the sector’s growth.

The DRDO has issued an expression of interest (EOI), asking for bids from Indian companies to become ‘Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP)’ for what is termed as ‘Advanced High Thrust Class Engine’ (AHTCE) programme.

The Indian company will support design, development, manufacturing, integration, testing and certification of a next-generation indigenous aero gas turbine engine. Foreign engine houses may assist, but the design control stays with India.

Leading global engine makers, including any one out of Safran of France, Rolls Royce of the UK, General Electric of the US and IHI of Japan, could be in the race.

The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) under the DRDO will lead the programme. The establishment has been at the core of India’s military aero-engine research. The DcPP will act as the primary industrial execution agency, responsible for transforming GTRE’s engineering outputs into flight-worthy engine. This includes tooling, manufacturing engineering, special processes, inspection systems, engine assembly, subsystem testing and final integration.

The scope includes manufacturing and assembly of compressor, combustor, turbine, afterburner, subsystems like the gearbox, oil system and fuel system.

The selected Indian partner will support GTRE through detailed engineering, preparation of 2D drawings, 3D models, design iterations, and configuration. The partner will manufacture components, sub-assemblies, and modules, including raw material procurement.

The GTRE would be the design authority. It would provide engineering data, materials support. The new engine would be looking at thrust of almost 120 kilo newton. To provide a reference, the F404 engine powering the Tejas – a single engine plane -- has a thrust of 84 kilo newton.

The GTRE had started making an aero-engine named ‘Kaveri’ some 30 years ago, however, it faced development delays regarding thrust-to-weight ratios and high-temperature materials. That engine generated almost 51 kilo newton and is now being adapted for the ‘Ghatak’ an unmanned combat ariel vehicle (UCAV).