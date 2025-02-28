DT
PT
Home / India / DRDO had issued yellow alert over past two days for possibility of avalanches in Uttarakhand

DRDO had issued yellow alert over past two days for possibility of avalanches in Uttarakhand

Fresh red alert has been issued for the next 24 hours
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:35 PM Feb 28, 2025 IST
Debris accumulated after avalanche and heavy rainfall due to which the national highway from Gangotri Dham has been blocked in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Friday. PTI Photo
An avalanche that has trapped at least 25 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday came in the wake of warnings of the possibility of such an event issued by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) over the past two days, even as a fresh red alert has been issued for the next 24 hours.

Geology and meteorology experts say that with global warming and climatic change, retreating Himalayan glaciers and associated melt along with unstable slopes are subject to triggering landslides and avalanches by rainfall, temperature variations, or by induced seismicity.

