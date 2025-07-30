DT
DRDO successfully completes Pralay missile's 1st phase tests

DRDO successfully completes Pralay missile’s 1st phase tests

Offers 200-500 km range, ability to carry a nuclear warhead and greater precision
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:55 AM Jul 30, 2025 IST
The short-range ballistic missile, Pralay, is now a step closer to its induction in the armed forces as the first phase of its flight testing has been completed.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted two consecutive flight tests of the Pralay missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha on Monday and Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today.

Pralay is an indigenously-developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile, which employs state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision. It is also capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets.

It will enhance India’s tactical military capabilities as it is designed to attack and destroy enemy radar installations, communication hubs, command and control centers and other critical military assets. With a range of 200-500 kms, this missile is New Delhi’s answer to Pakistan’s tactical nukes as it can carry a nuclear warhead.

The flight tests were carried out as a part of a ‘user evaluation trial’ to validate the maximum and minimum range capability of the missile system. “The missiles precisely followed the intended trajectory and reached the target point with pin-point accuracy, meeting all the test objectives,” said the MoD.

It further stated that all subsystems performed as per expectations, which were verified using test data captured by various tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR), including instruments deployed on ship positioned near the designated impact point.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, the armed forces and the industry for the successful flight-tests. This missile would give further technological boost to the armed forces against various threats, Singh said.

Extending his congratulations, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat said, “The completion of these phase-1 flight tests paves the way for its induction into the armed forces in the near future.”

