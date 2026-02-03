DRDO successfully tests solid fuel ducted ramjet tech, paving way for long-range air missiles

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) carried out a successful demonstration of the Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, on February 3. This is part of a project to design a long-range air missile that can hit targets at 350 km.

The successful demonstration places India into an elite league of nations possessing this technology that enables developing long-range air-to-air missiles to give tactical edge over the adversaries, DRDO said.

All the subsystems including nozzle-less booster, solid fuel ducted ramjet motor and fuel flow controller performed as per expectations after being initially propelled by a ground booster motor to the desired Mach number.

According to technical literature available on the subject, SFDR is a missile propulsion system that includes a ‘thrust modulated ducted rocket’ with a reduced smoke nozzle-less missile booster. Thrust modulation is achieved using a hot gas flow controller and the system utilises a solid fuelled air-breathing ramjet engine. Unlike a solid-propellant rocket, the ramjet takes up oxygen from the atmosphere during flight

A report by International Institute for Strategic Studies states that this type of propulsion system drastically enhances the range with higher average speed. The missiles which use such systems are also able to carry a larger payload due to absence of an oxidiser that is used in rocket propellant.

The performance of the system was confirmed by the flight data captured by a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur, along the coast of the Bay of Bengal. The launch was monitored by senior scientists from various laboratories of DRDO, including Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Research Centre Imarat and ITR.

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO and the industry associated with the project on the successful demonstration of SFDR technology. Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated all the teams involved in the successful flight test.