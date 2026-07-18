DRI officers seize 15 kg smuggled gold, 20 kg silver; 13 arrested

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers have seized 15 kg smuggled gold and 20 kg silver—cumulatively valued at Rs 22 crore—and Rs 2 crore in cash in nationwide operations, and arrested 13 people, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

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In an operation on July 17, DRI officers in New Delhi seized about 5 kg foreign-origin gold, 20 kg silver, collectively valued around Rs 7.37 crore and Indian currency worth Rs 2.20 crore, believed to be the sale proceeds of the smuggled goods. Two persons were arrested.

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On July 15 and 16, acting on an intelligence, DRI officers in the capital intercepted an Indian passenger at IGI Airport, New Delhi, who arrived from Bagdogra and recovered around 1 kg foreign-origin gold, valued around Rs 1.35 crore, ingeniously concealed inside the metallic frame rods of his luggage. The passenger was arrested.

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In another operation, DRI dismantled an organised gold smuggling syndicate operating through the Mumbai airport and seized around 5 kg 24-carat gold dust in wax form, valued around Rs 7.50 crore.

The gold was smuggled by three foreigners, who were transiting through the Mumbai airport. The smuggled gold dust in wax form was ingeniously concealed inside their undergarments and was transferred through a network of compromised airport staff during their transit.

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DRI officers also intercepted three airport staff involved in facilitating the clandestine removal of smuggled gold. All six persons were arrested.

“The operation once again highlighted the insider threat involving compromised airport staff in facilitating gold smuggling through airports,” a finance ministry statement said.

On July 15 and 16, in two separate operations in West Bengal, DRI officers intercepted 2 vehicles in Bidhannagar and Bardhaman, which were carrying foreign-origin smuggled gold, and recovered a total of 32 foreign-origin gold biscuits weighing around 4 kg, ingeniously concealed inside a specially fabricated cavities in the vehicles.

The seized gold is valued around Rs 6 crore. Four persons were arrested.