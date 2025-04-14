DT
PT
DRI seizes 52.67-kg meth in Mizoram

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:32 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
In a major drug bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a 12-wheeler truck on the outskirts of Mizoram and seized 52.67 kg of methamphetamine tablets, valued at Rs 52.67 crore in the international market.

The consignment, smuggled from Myanmar, was concealed in a novel manner — 53 brick-sized packets were found hidden within the folds of the truck’s tarpaulin cover. The packets bore markings such as “3030 Export Only”, “999” and diamond symbols. Field tests confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in the orange-pink tablets.

The Nagaland-registered truck had originated from Zokhawthar, a sensitive border town near the India-Myanmar frontier, and was headed for Tripura. DRI officials intercepted the vehicle before it could leave Mizoram. It was not carrying any declared goods at the time.

Investigations revealed the truck had earlier transported cement from Meghalaya to Champhai before proceeding to Zokhawthar, where the drugs were loaded.

The driver and his assistant have been arrested under the NDPS Act. Preliminary findings confirm the drugs were smuggled into Mizoram from Myanmar via the Zokhawthar route.

With this operation, the DRI’s total methamphetamine seizures in the North Eastern Region since January 2025 have reached 148.5 kg.

