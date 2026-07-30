In a plot similar to the Bollywood thriller Drishyam, police on Thursday exhumed skeletal remains buried 12 feet beneath a concrete floor in an industrial shed in Gujarat's Jamnagar, exposing the alleged murder of a man by his wife, her lover, and an associate over two years ago.

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For nearly two years, the victim's wife kept telling relatives that her husband, Jignesh Mavadiya, had shifted to Australia for work and his employer strictly prohibited phone calls, police said.

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The web of lies unravelled after a cousin planning a trip to Australia demanded Jignesh's address and contact details, but his wife, Prithvi alias Bhumiben, failed to provide the information.

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Left with no other option, the suspicious family members approached the police on July 26.

Jignesh's brother lodged a complaint with City 'B' Division police station, reporting him missing and expressing suspicion that his wife and her alleged lover were involved in his disappearance.

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Under questioning, Prithvi admitted that she, her alleged lover Nilesh Kachhatia, and associate Balveer Verma spiked Jignesh's drink with cyanide during a liquor party in the Dared GIDC area before burying him 12 feet underground.

Police alleged that on the night of May 31, 2024, the accused allegedly lured Jignesh to an industrial shed in the Dared GIDC area of Jamnagar on the pretext of a drinks party.

"After he consumed the cyanide-laced liquor and died, they allegedly dug a pit about 12 feet deep, buried the body, covered it with soil and later sealed the spot with nearly one-foot-thick concrete layer. The crime scene was reconstructed in the presence of the accused before the excavation was carried out, which revealed skeletal remains believed to be those of Jignesh," Assistant Superintendent of Police Pratibha told reporters.

She said power tools had to be used to drill through the nearly one-foot-thick concrete layer covering the burial site.

"To ascertain the identity of the deceased, the remains have been handed over to forensic experts. The victim's wife, her alleged lover and one of their associates have been arrested," she said.

Prithvi alias Bhumiben, her alleged lover Nilesh Kachhatia and their associate Balveer Verma have been arrested for murder, destruction of evidence and other offences.

As per the complaint, Jignesh, who had a love marriage and was the father of two daughters, had remained out of contact with his family for nearly two years.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and gather additional evidence in the case, Pratibha added.