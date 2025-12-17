DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Driver runs Lamborghini at whopping 252 kmph speed on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Driver runs Lamborghini at whopping 252 kmph speed on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Car impounded; FIR filed

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:50 PM Dec 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The Mumbai police have impounded a Lamborghini car after its driver was found running it at a breakneck speed of 252 kilometres per hour on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The incident took place on December 12 and a case has been registered against the car driver, who is yet to be identified, after a video showing the reckless act surfaced, they said.

Advertisement

"The video, shot inside the luxury sports car, shows its speedometer touching a speed of 252 kmph, while it was going towards the south end of the sea link overtaking other vehicles," an official said.

Advertisement

The police officials then examined the CCTV footage in the area and found that the same car had violated the speed limit multiple times and several challans had been issued against it, he said.

As the speed limit for cars on the sea link is 80 kmph, the driver of this sports car violated the speed limit and traffic norms, the police said.

Advertisement

A case was registered against the car driver for rash and negligent driving on public roads under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act at Worli police station in central Mumbai, they said.

Further investigation into the case is under way, they said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts