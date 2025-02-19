Drone over Ram Temple neutralised, FIR registered
Police intercepted a drone flying over the Ram Temple route here during a trial of an anti-drone system on Tuesday and shot it down, officials said. An FIR has been registered.
According to the officials, a bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough examination and confirmed that there was no security threat.
